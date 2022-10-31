The president received his eldest son, Flávio Bolsonaro, and his vice-presidential candidate, Braga Netto, at Palácio da Alvorada.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remains silent about the elections about 1 pm after the result was proclaimed by the Electoral Justice. On the morning of this Monday (31.Oct.2022), the Chief Executive stayed at Palácio da Alvorada, where he received his eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and its candidate for vice, Braga Netto (PL). At 9:25 am, Bolsonaro left for the Planalto Palace, but kept silent.

The defeated president and reelection candidate isolated himself on Sunday (Oct 30), after proclaiming the result of the 2022 elections.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was elected the 39th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. He is the 1st in history to be chosen for the position 3 times by direct vote. Lula had already been elected president twice, in 2002 and 2006, always in the 2nd round.

According to the Power 360, Bolsonaro was isolated, inside the Palácio da Alvorada. He asked allies not to disturb. He refused to receive, for example, the minister Adolfo Sachsida (Mines and Energy).

Bolsonaro received children, the aide-de-camp, Mauro Cid, who returned this Monday morning (Oct 31), and called Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

He also met with Minister Anderson Torres, of Justice and Public Security. He did not want to receive nearby deputies and senators or members of the campaign HQ.

At 10:04 pm, the lights at Palácio da Alvorada went out. Journalists from the national and international media were waiting for the Chief Executive’s statement, but left without a statement from Bolsonaro.

In the call he had with Alexandre de Moraes, the president of the TSE informed that the Electoral Justice was able to announce the person elected in the election and that it would proclaim the result. Moraes congratulated both Bolsonaro and Lula for participating in the election.

The minister did not elaborate on whether he talked about other matters. Regarding the call to Bolsonaro, he said that the Chief Executive answered him with“extreme education”.

“President Bolsonaro attended to me with extreme politeness, thanked me for the call and it was nothing more”. Moraes’ speech about the connection with the candidates was made during an interview at the Electoral Court headquarters, at the end of the election counting.

Bolsonaro has already said he would respect the result of “clean elections”. He made the statement in an interview with the National Journalgives Rede Globoat the end of August.

Moraes said not to see “no real risk” contesting the result of the 2022 elections. “If there are disputes within the rule, they will be analyzed normally.”

Bolsonaro’s defeat was considered likely before the final round of voting. The current president had in the 1st round 6,187,159 votes unless Lulu. The pattern in presidential races is that the candidate who started the race at a huge disadvantage cannot turn in enough votes until the day of the second round. That is what happened.

The PL candidate had obtained 51,072,345 votes (43.2% of valid votes) in the 1st round, on October 2. Lula received 57,259,504.

With this Sunday’s defeat, the president breaks the pattern of Brazilian heads of state elected from 1994 onwards – all were re-elected for a 2nd term: Fernando Henrique Cardoso (in 1998), Lula (2006) and Dilma Rousseff (2014).

Bolsonaro will hand over the position at age 67, in 2023. Retired army captain, in 2018, was the 1st military man elected by direct vote to the Planalto in more than 7 decades.