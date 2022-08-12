The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) chose Juiz de Fora (MG) for its 1st trip after the official start of the electoral campaign. He will travel on Tuesday (16.Aug.2022). It is the 2nd time that the Chief Executive will visit the city this year. On July 15, he was in the municipality for the first time since he was stabbed during the 2018 campaign.

Minas Gerais is the 2nd largest electoral college in the country, with 16.2 million people able to vote in 2022. It is a strategic state for elections. As it is home to 10% of the national electorate, Minas Gerais is essential for anyone who wants to reach Palácio do Planalto.

One of Bolsonaro’s campaign coordinators, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) said that the 1st campaign act “couldn’t be anywhere else” and that in Juiz de Fora the president “Born Again”.

In addition to Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro’s electoral HQ also plans trips to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the 1st and 3rd largest electoral colleges in the country. This Saturday (Aug 13), the Chief Executive will participate in the March for Jesus in Rio de Janeiro, a state that is his political birthplace.

The campaign’s advisory has not yet detailed Bolsonaro’s commitments in Juiz de Fora. On the radar is the possibility of meetings with religious.

Intentions in MG

Genial/Quaest survey released this Friday (12.aug) showed that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 42% of voting intentions in Minas Gerais. Bolsonaro has 33%.

In Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro supports the senator’s candidacy Carlos Viana (PL) to the government. The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), continues to lead the race for the state with 46% of voting intentions, according to a survey by Genial/Quaest released this Friday (12.aug). In 2nd place is the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD), marking 24%. Carlos Viana has 6% of the intentions.

The Quaest institute interviewed in person 2,000 voters in Minas Gerais from 6 to 9 August. The margin of error is estimated at plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08299/2022. It cost R$ 122,625.00 and was paid by Banco Genial. Here’s the intact of the survey (8 MB).

TSE

The trip to Juiz Fora will be carried out on the same day of the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The ceremony is scheduled for 7pm. The president’s presence has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Chief Executive received the invitation to the event on Wednesday (10.Aug). Moraes and Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who will be the deputy of the Electoral Court, came to Palácio do Planalto to deliver the invitation in person.

In June, Moraes was elected president of the Court and will be responsible for the 2022 elections. The term will last for 2 years. The minister takes over the Court at a time of tension between the Judiciary and Executive Powers.

Bolsonaro has questioned the security of the Brazilian electoral system and the performance of the TSE. He claims, without evidence, that there was fraud in the last elections.

The Chief Executive has also harshly criticized Moraes’ actions and his decisions on several occasions. In all, Bolsonaro is the subject of 4 inquiries in the Supreme Court, 3 of which are reported by Moraes. The investigations are the backdrop to the tension in the relationship with the Judiciary.

Moraes will be responsible for reporting the registration of Bolsonaro’s candidacy in the elections. The ticket with General Walter Braga Netto was registered by the PL at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Tuesday (Aug 9).

Despite the friction, Planalto tries to get closer to the STF ministers for fear of the chief executive being arrested and the perception that the government is losing support.