According to the president’s son, the interview must be carried out directly from the Planalto Palace

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) confirmed this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) the presence of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in National Journalgives TV Globoon the 22nd of August.

On your official account twitter, Flávio says that Bolsonaro will do the interview directly from Palácio da Alvorada. The date was defined by the television news in a draw.

To Power 360the PL (Liberal Party) campaign team stated that being interviewed by the National Journal was in fact a will of the president and that a negotiation was made by the former secretary of communication of the presidency Fábio Wajngarten, who is now part of the marketing team of Bolsonaro’s campaign for the 2022 elections.

The duration of conversations with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will be 40 minutes. Anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will conduct the individual interviews.

After Bolsonaro, those chosen to give an interview were André Janones (Forward), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Simone Tebet (MDB), respectively on August 23, 24, 25 and 26. However, Janones announced this Thursday (Aug 4) that he would withdraw his pre-candidacy for the Planalto Palace and that he will support former President Lula.

In the 2018 elections, Bolsonaro participated in the National Journalon the 28th of August. At the time, the presidential candidate for the PSL mobilized 1.36 million of posts on Twitter.

One of the main themes mentioned by users was the statement made by Bolsonaro that there was a difference in the salaries of Bonner and Renata, presenters of the news.

“For sure there is a salary difference here. It looks like it’s a lot bigger for him than it is for you.”, said Bolsonaro. The journalist responded by saying that she would never accept receiving a lower salary for a similar role – in the office hour of National JournalBonner appears as editor-in-chief and presenter, and Vasconcellos, executive editor and presenter.

Despite not yet having confirmed his presence in the debates between pre-candidates for the presidency, on September 29 –3 days before the 1st round–, Bolsonaro has already stated that, if Lula accepted to participate, he would also attend.

“I close now, if Lula goes, I’ll go with him”the chief executive told supporters in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná.