Chief Executive watches the match at Allianz Parque with Leila Pereira and businessman Luciano Hang

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went to Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP), this Sunday (Aug. state deputy Gil Diniz (PL-SP).

Before the match, valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras president Leila Pereira handed Bolsonaro a team shirt. The club posted a photo of the meeting on their social networks and announced the presence of the Chief Executive at the stadium.

Leila, Bolsonaro and Hang sat together on the rostrum at Allianz Parque. In a video published by Gil Diniz on his Instagram profile, it is possible to see the 3 celebrating Palmeiras’ 1st goal in the match. Hang shakes hands with Leila, who then receives a hug from Bolsonaro.

In addition to running Palmeiras, businesswoman Leila Pereira is also president of the finance company Crefisa and the private higher education network FAM (Faculdade das Américas), both sponsors of the São Paulo team.

Watch the video in which Bolsonaro, Leila and Hang celebrate a goal by Palmeiras (42s):