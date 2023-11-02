Former president participates in the city’s Fire Department ceremony next Friday (Nov 3)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will participate in a ceremony at the Santos Fire Department (SP), together with the deputy Rosana Valle (PL-SP), this Friday (3.Nov.2023). The former head of the Executive fulfills his agenda 3 days after being convicted by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for abuse of power and misuse of the media during the celebration of September 7, 2022. Bolsonaro is expected to leave Brasília in the morning and will arrive in Santos around 10 am. At the event, he will deliver 3 new vehicles to the Fire Department. The investment to reinforce the fleet is around R$4.4 million.