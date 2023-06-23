Former president arrived in Porto Alegre on the morning of Thursday (June 22); there, he gave a speech and listed his government’s accomplishments

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received a musical tribute during dinner with supporters at the Fogo de Chão steakhouse, in Porto Alegre, on Thursday night (June 22, 2023). Guests sang “How Great is My Love for You”, song by Roberto Carlos, for the former Chief Executive. Bolsonaro has been in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul since the morning of Thursday (June 22).

“We have [sic] so much to tell you, but with words I don’t know how to say how great our [sic] love for you”intoned the group.

Watch (42s):

After the homage, Bolsonaro spoke about achievements made during his term as President of the Republic (2019 – 2022). The former chief executive stated that transformed “Brazil in the 2nd most digital country in the world” and it was not possible “do more” because it had to “Give time to time”.

Watch (2min32s):

He also reiterated that “a lot of things [foi] made despite the problems of the pandemic”. In his speech, he recalled the launch of Pix – payment system and instant money transfer – and the sanction of the new Basic Sanitation Framework who foresaw drinking water for 99% of the population and sewage collection for 90% of the people by 2033.

Bolsonaro in Porto Alegre

The former president is in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul for a series of appointments. According to his communication team, the trip is part of a tour around the country to strengthen the PL in the 2024 municipal elections.

The trip to Rio Grande do Sul was carried out on the day that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) would begin to analyze the action that deals with the meeting of the then president with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace, held in July 2022.