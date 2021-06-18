by Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro returned to attacking circulation policies and control this Friday and said the decisions taken by governors to try to control the Covid-19 pandemic are an usurpation of rights.

Bolsonaro repeated that the Constitution guarantees the right to come and go, the right to work and the “freedom of worship”, a justification he uses to claim that the measures adopted by governors are illegal.

“I regret that many governors usurped this and closed trade, forced the people to stay at home, decreed a lockdown and also a curfew. These attitudes, besides not being recommended, obviously affect the dignity of the human person”, he stated during an event in Pará.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the president has repeatedly attacked governors and mayors who adopt restrictive measures to activities and movement of people, considered by experts to be one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro’s new criticisms this Friday come on the eve of Brazil reaching the mark of 500,000 deaths by Covid-19, the second highest number of deaths in the world, behind only the United States.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach