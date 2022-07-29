Few roads exist in the Brazilian Amazon, but BR319 is probably the most controversial of them all. The largest tropical forest in the world, in which rivers are the main transport routes, is the territory of ships and small planes. Now the Government of Jair Bolsonaro has taken a crucial step to complete the paving of the BR319 highway, which crosses from north to south one of the best preserved parts of the jungle. Environmentalists have been warning for years that making this road passable throughout the year would accelerate the increase in deforestation with dire consequences for the environment. The Brazilian Infrastructure Minister, Marcelo Sampaio, announced this Thursday in a tweet the granting of the environmental license to the controversial highway. “Historic day!” he celebrated.

Bolsonaro took advantage of his weekly live broadcast on social networks hours later to celebrate the step, Reuters reports. The president expressed his wish that “the bids and the paving works for BR319 begin soon”, as he promised in the campaign. The authorization implies that the government can now tender the asphalt works. The winning company must present a plan that in turn requires another permit so that the operators can start working.

BR319, which this newspaper completed in 2021 to report on its potential impact on the global climate crisis, links the cities of Manaus (the great metropolis of the Amazon region) and Porto Velho (in the state of Rondônia) for almost 900 kilometers. It is practically a straight line that crosses areas of well-preserved Amazonian vegetation. Only the ends are paved, and there repairs are allowed. And just south of the road, soybean crops are rapidly spreading where trees and vegetation used to be, forming what is called the arc of deforestation.

Passable only in the dry season

Built decades ago to incorporate the Amazon into the rest of Brazil, the effects of the weather and lack of maintenance have been deteriorating BR319. Now, the central stretch (more than 500 kilometers) is a sand track that is only passable, and with difficulties and a lot of patience, during half of the year, in the dry season.

Biologist Philip Fearnside, an American settled in the Amazon for decades who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 as a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), is one of the scientists who has studied the impact of this controversial highway the most. . The scientist comments, by email, on the government decision: “Approving the license is a serious mistake. First, it goes against the national interests of Brazil. The highway, along with existing and planned connecting roads, would expose a vast area of ​​Amazon rainforest to the pressure of the arc of deforestation.” Fearnside adds that this Amazon region “is vital to supply water to São Paulo”, the most populous city in South America, and that the government authorization “is illegal because none of the affected indigenous peoples have been consulted.”

The central and unpaved section of the BR319 highway that can now be paved, photographed from a drone in October 2021. Avener Meadow

The decision on BR319 is simultaneously a gesture by Bolsonaro to the locals when there are just over two months left for the presidential elections in which the far-right will seek re-election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The leftist remains the clear favourite. He takes the president 18 points ahead in the first round, according to the Datafolha survey released this Thursday.

Bolsonaro’s priority for Amazonia, one of the country’s poorest regions, is economic development. The environmental impact of his plans seems secondary to him. Since coming to power almost four years ago, he has been systematically dismantling the environmental policy of previous governments by weakening the institutions in charge of inspections, placing the military in leadership positions and refusing to expand ecological reserves or indigenous lands. . All this has translated into the highest levels of deforestation in the last 15 years.

Environmental experts maintain that roads are one of the key instruments for advancing deforestation because —in addition to facilitating life, transportation and trade for locals— it allows criminals who illegally exploit the Amazon to reach more isolated places with vehicles to extract natural wealth.

BR319 is one of the handful of highways created during the dictatorship to develop, structure and integrate the Amazon, which covers half of Brazil in a territory the size of the European Union. That this Amazonian road is passable also in the rainy season is an old demand of the residents of these remote lands.

A young woman walks her son along the shoulder of the Amazon highway BR319, in Manicoré, last October.

Avener Meadow

Already in the electoral campaign, almost four years ago, Bolsonaro promised to complete the dream of the military of the dictatorship who wanted to integrate the Amazon through settlers who exploited those vast lands. They built settlements, cities, and roads. The plan for BR319 is to pave that central section so that trucks and vans could circulate on the road throughout the year. It is an issue with clear practical and symbolic implications, in addition to the environmental impact that specialists warn about. Manaus, capital of the State of Amazonas —immense, sparsely populated— is the only one of the 27 capitals of the Brazilian states that is not connected by land to the rest of the territory.

Therefore, this initial permission is a crucial step by the far-right government towards fulfilling that commitment. The license is the result “of the courage and technical work” of the authorities, according to the Minister of Infrastructure. “By aligning engineering and the environment, we are going to get society out of [el Estado de Amazonas] of isolation,” he added in his tweet.

The rate at which deforestation is increasing in the Amazon, climate scientists and environmentalists warn, is dangerous for the region and the planet because the tropical forest, which extends into eight other countries, is now part of the solution to global warming. But as it loses vegetation, it gets closer to the point where its climate will no longer be tropical. And so instead of absorbing carbon, it will emit it. And it will become part of the problem.