Former president was accompanied by PL deputies and his son Jair Renan; on the 6th (26.Jul), he participates in a convention in Porto Alegre

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with supporters at an event in the city of Santa Cruz do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul, on the evening of this Thursday (25.Jul.2024). The former head of the Executive was accompanied by federal deputies Sanderson (PL-RS) and Zucco (PL-RS); and his son, the pre-candidate for councilor in Balneário Camboriú (SC), Jair Renan Bolsonaro (PL). On Friday (26.Jul), he will go to Porto Alegre, where he will participate in his party’s municipal convention.

Watch (2min31s):