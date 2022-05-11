The change is made amid Bolsonaro’s disagreement over Petrobras’ price policy, linked to the portfolio

President Jair Bolsonaro fired Bento Albuquerque from the command of the Ministry of Mines and Energy on Tuesday (May 10, 2022). Adolfo Sachsida was appointed holder of the portfolio.

The movement was published in this Wednesday’s edition (May 10) of the Federal Official Gazette. Here’s the intact (62 KB).

According to the presidential decree, the resignation was made “by request” from Albuquerque.