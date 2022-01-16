On his trip to Macapá (AP) last Friday, the 14th, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, had a meeting with former Flamengo player Leonardo da Silva Moura, Léo Moura. As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed, the institute that bears the name of the former athlete received R$ 41.6 million in the last two years by appointment of politicians allied with the Palácio do Planalto. More than a third (36.5%) of the amount was sent via secret budget, a practice used by the government to allocate billions of reais of public money to a group of parliamentarians in exchange for support in Congress. The mechanism, revealed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in May 2021, is criticized for the lack of transparency and criteria in the allocation of funds.

Photos of Bolsonaro and Léo Moura together at Macapá International Airport were published on social media by the head of the Personal Office of the President of the Republic, Célio Faria Júnior. Bolsonaro and the former athlete appear talking in a video, but it is not possible to hear what they said because there is no sound. Amid the increase in cases of covid-19, neither of them wore a protective mask.

The sponsors of payments to Léo Moura’s NGO are, mainly, Bolsonarist deputy Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ) and Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), former president of the Senate. When questioned, both defended the importance of the project and denied wrongdoing.

The investment of R$ 41.6 million in an NGO is considered enormous by specialists in sports management consulted by Estadão. The Ministry of Citizenship, to which the Special Secretariat for Sport is linked, says that the resources were indications of parliamentarians, with mandatory execution, that is, without the government being able to choose who to send them to.

The institute’s main action is a soccer school project called Passaporte para Vitória, which, according to the entity, serves 6,600 young people aged between 5 and 15 in Rio and Amapá – the plan is to expand to 30,000. Entries are made on a first-come, first-served basis, without social criteria. The NGO does not provide food or transport.

In Amapá, 15,600 pairs of cleats and shin pads were purchased to serve the 6,000 children, at a combined cost of R$2.1 million. Last year, the State received 20 schools with transfers from Alcolumbre, which allocated R$ 15 million to the entity via the rapporteur’s amendment – ​​the basis of the secret budget. In the capital, Macapá alone, there are four units. Léo Moura was in the city when the activities began, in July, and posed for photos next to the senator, who posted the images on his Facebook.

Bolsonaro was in the capital of Amapá on Friday to participate in the launch of a fiber optic cable submerged in rivers, through the North Connected Program, which aims to expand communications infrastructure in the Amazon region.

The President of the Republic caused agglomeration in Macapá and resumed minimizing deaths in the pandemic.

“I showed, as a general in combat, how I should behave in the difficult moment of the pandemic. We regret the 600,000 deaths, but we have to live, we have to survive and we have to win,” Bolsonaro said during the event.

Upon arriving at the airport, the president was greeted by supporters, who took pictures with him shouting “myth”. Most did not wear a protective mask.

After carrying out a technical visit to the place where the cables were installed, the Chief Executive caused a crowd to walk, also without a mask, among the people.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

