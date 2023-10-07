Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 9:50

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) filed an appeal on Friday night, the 6th, to try to reverse the decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that left him ineligible for spreading false information and attacking the voting system.

Bolsonaro was convicted of abuse of political power and misuse of the media in the meeting with foreign ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada in July 2022. The score was 5 to 2.

The former president’s defense questions the inclusion of the coup draft seized at the home of the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, in the list of evidence in the case. Lawyers claim that the apocryphal document comes after the meeting with the diplomats and has no relation to the action.

The appeal will first undergo an analysis by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, who will verify whether it meets the basic requirements, and will then proceed to judgment at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The Superior Electoral Court has already rejected a first appeal by the former president. The trial took place in the virtual plenary and was unanimous. Minister Benedito Gonçalves, rapporteur of the case, stated that Bolsonaro’s defense tries to ‘minimize the seriousness of the conduct’.

“The personal responsibility of the embargoer (Bolsonaro) was established based on the acts he demonstrably carried out when using the prerogatives of President of the Republic and public goods and services, in serious violation of functional duties, with the aim of undermining the reliability of the voting system and the institution itself that has the constitutional responsibility of organizing elections”, voted the minister.

Declared ineligible by the TSE, Bolsonaro is prevented from participating in the 2024, 2026 and 2028 elections, but will still have a chance to participate in the 2030 election, according to electoral law experts interviewed by Estadão. This is because the period of ineligibility tends to be counted from the last election held, that is, October 2, 2022. As the first round of the 2030 election is scheduled for October 6, Bolsonaro would have already served the punishment. An eventual registration of candidacy, however, depends on the approval of the Electoral Court.