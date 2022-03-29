The hospital of the Armed Forces of Brasilia discharged President Jair Bolsonaro, one night after being admitted. Brazil’s highest authority has presented a series of health problems since he was stabbed in 2018.

This Tuesday, March 29, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was discharged after being admitted to the hospital of the Armed Forces of Brasilia late on Monday for presenting “discomfort” and abdominal pain when he was on his way to an event politician.

According to the Minister of Communications of this country, Fabio Faria, the 67-year-old president, feels “very well” after undergoing a series of medical tests.

For her part, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, took advantage of her social networks to say “thank you to everyone” who prayed for her husband.

bom day! We get high. Glories to God. Obrigada to all pelas orações. May God thank you 🙏 — Michelle Bolsonaro (@MiBolsonaro) March 29, 2022



The highest authority of the South American country has chosen to continue with the plans on his agenda and has traveled to the city of Ponta Pora, on the border with Paraguay, to attend an event, according to his collaborators.

Bolsonaro has had health problems since he was stabbed in 2018

Last January, Bolsonaro spent two days in a São Paulo hospital for an intestinal obstruction. A conservative treatment was enough to cure him, so he did not have to enter the operating room. An identical situation to the one he experienced in July 2021.

According to one of the president’s sons, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, his father’s admission to the hospital are “consequences of the attempted murder” he suffered in 2018, when Adélio Bispo stabbed him in the abdomen during an electoral rally in the state of Minas Gerais.

The justice declared him incompetent because he considered that he did not have the capacity to answer for his acts due to his mental disorders.

Since then, the far-right has undergone six surgeries.

With EFE and Reuters