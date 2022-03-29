By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital for medical examinations on Monday night after experiencing abdominal discomfort, Communications Minister Fabio Faria confirmed to Reuters.

Asked if the president was doing well, the minister replied: “yes, he is fine”.

Bolsonaro was expected to participate in the evening of an affiliation event for ministers Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) to the Republicans, but only the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, attended.

Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign, was hospitalized in January this year with intestinal obstruction, but did not need to undergo surgery.

In July 2021, after 11 days of uninterrupted bouts of hiccups, the president was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital with severe abdominal pain. He was then transferred to São Paulo, where he had an intestinal obstruction. At the time, the medical team even considered the need for surgery, but after a week of hospitalization, the four was resolved with medication.

Since suffering a knife attack, the president has had six surgeries, four of them directly linked to the stabbing. Among them, one due to an intestinal adhesion, days after the stab wound, another to remove the colostomy bag and a third to correct a hernia that appeared at the site of the scar from the first surgery.

Bolsonaro, who seeks re-election in October, appears in second place in the polls, led handily by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

