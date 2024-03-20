Most items are signed by former First Lady Michelle; former president will have perfume with his name

The Bolsonaro family has two lines of dermocosmetics in partnership with the makeup artist and influencer Agustin Fernandez. The former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the deputy's wife Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Heloísa Bolsonaroprint the products of skin care (skin care), perfume and makeup.

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will also have a line, but of perfume. The fragrance signed by him is scheduled to be launched on May 21st, his birthday – he will turn 69 years old in 2024.

MB Line

The products signed by Michelle are part of the MB Line and were launched on March 22, 2023.

There are 8 products named after the former first lady: facial moisturizer, facial serum (moisturizer), Lady M perfume, facial cleansing soap, facial mask, eyeshadow palette, makeup sponge and facial cleansing foam.

Some are sold in kit format: one for daytime use (with soap and moisturizer) and another for nighttime use (with serum and face mask). Both cost R$149.90 each.

Lady M perfume and MB-blender, a microfiber makeup sponge, are sold out.



reproduction Complete kit from the MB line by Michelle Bolsonaro at Loja do Divo

HB Line

The line signed by Heloísa focuses on care related to maternity.

The psychologist is the mother of 2 of Bolsonaro's 5 grandchildren. Eduardo and Heloísa are parents of Georgia (3 years old) and Jair Henrique (almost 6 months).

In total, there are 4 products that bear the “by HB” signature:

nipple cream (R$48);

stretch mark lotion (R$68);

concentrated facial moisturizer (R$48);

facial soap (R$48).