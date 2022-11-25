According to the “Washington Post”, Eduardo Bolsonaro met with former US president and spoke with Steve Bannon

People in the President’s Inner Circle Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with advisers to former US President Donald Trump. They discussed the “next steps” after the defeat of the Chief Executive to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election. The information is from washington post🇧🇷

According to an investigation by the North American newspaper, the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) met with Trump at the Republican’s home in Florida, the Mar-a-Lago resort. During the visit, they spoke with political allies of the former US president to outline strategies.

One of the conversations was with Steve Bannon about the “power of pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations” and “possible challenges to the results of the Brazilian elections”🇧🇷

To washington postthe former Trump adviser said that “what is happening in Brazil is a world event”🇧🇷 He stated that the demonstrations “went beyond [família Bolsonaro] in the same way that in the US it went beyond Trump”🇧🇷

On October 21, Bannon was sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of the US Congress. The lawsuit was filed after he refused to comply with the subpoena for testimony issued by the House committee investigating the invasion of the Capitol, on January 6, 2021. He also failed to deliver the requested documents.

As one of Trump’s top strategists in the 2020 presidential election, the committee identified Bannon as one of the key players in the Capitol invasion.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also had lunch with former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller. With the now executive director of the social network Gettr, the 3rd son of the Brazilian president discussed “online censorship” and “freedom of expression”🇧🇷

Miller said to washington post that Bolsonaro did not run against Lula, but against the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Bannon and some Trump allies advised the Brazilian president to contest the election result. They said the action “would probably fail, but encourage protesters”🇧🇷

On Tuesday (22.nov), the PL filed a request with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to invalidate the votes registered in the 2nd round in 279,000 electronic ballot boxes. The legend questioned alleged irregularities in 5 of the 6 models of equipment used in the presidential race (those from 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015). Only the 192 thousand machines manufactured in 2020 escaped.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Electoral Court, rejected the PL’s request on Wednesday (23.nov). The magistrate condemned the Pelo Bem do Brasil coalition, which launched Bolsonaro, to pay a fine of BRL 22.9 million for bad-faith litigation. He also blocked the party fund of the acronyms PL, PP and Republicans.

In addition to Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) also went to the US after the Brazilian elections. According to washington postthe congresswoman tried to gather international support after her social media accounts were suspended.

To the newspaper, Zambelli said that he got the support of several North American politicians to ask for the restoration of their profiles. She also tried to make an appeal to the OAS (Organization of American States). Miller’s company, on the other hand, appealed to the Brazilian courts to restore the deputy’s profile on Gettr.