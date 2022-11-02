President had 2 pp more valid votes in 2022, but Lula won in these municipalities by 71% and regained votes in large and richer cities

Cities heavily dependent on Auxílio Brasil gave 71% of valid votes to Lula and 29% to Bolsonaro in these elections.

The result represents an advance of 2 pp in the president’s vote compared to what he achieved in the same places in 2018.

Bolsonaro has boosted Auxílio Brasil and other benefits this year, increasing the number of families benefiting and the amount of payments on the eve of the elections.

The intense use of the public machine, however, did not result in a more significant increase in votes in these strata.

The lifting of Power 360 classified as municipalities that are highly dependent on Auxílio Brasil those in which at least half of the population is directly or indirectly impacted by the amounts (because it is in a family that receives the aid). He considered that each Brazilian family has, on average, 3 people.

In all, 21 million voters from these more dependent municipalities went to the polls on October 30th.

If Bolsonaro had managed to raise his vote in these cities to 34%, that is, 5 pp more in this electorate, he would be elected today.

In cities with average dependency (from 25% to 50% of the population), Bolsonaro had a worse result than in 2018. It went from 48% of valid votes to 45% in these elections.

uncovered rear

Lula’s advance took place exactly in the municipalities where 25% or less of the population received the benefit. The PT won 8.8 million votes in those cities that are less dependent on Auxílio Brasil compared to what Haddad won in 2018. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro lost 1.5 million votes in these wealthier locations.

Lula’s vote gain more concentrated in rich cities remains as a trend when analyzing only the Northeast or the State of São Paulo. The same is true of the evolution from 2018 to 2022 of Bolsonaro in the places most dependent on Auxílio Brasil.

The use of the federal machine was intense in the months leading up to the election. This happened in 2 main ways:

inclusion of beneficiaries – since January, 6.6 million new families have been included among those receiving the aid. In the previous 3 years, Bolsonaro had included just over 700,000.

since January, 6.6 million new families have been included among those receiving the aid. In the previous 3 years, Bolsonaro had included just over 700,000. increase in value – the average payment went from R$200 to R$400 in May, 5 months after the elections.

As a result, Bolsonaro spent more than twice as much as he would have spent until October if Auxílio Brasil had remained at the same level as in December 2021. It was BRL 35 billion more.

Metropolises “debolsonarized”

Cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants gave Bolsonaro 61% of votes in 2018. In these elections, 51%. The president lost 1 million votes in these municipalities, while the PT gained 5 million in relation to Haddad’s performance in 2018.

Lula also grew a lot in “medium” cities, with 100,000 to 500,000 inhabitants. In these municipalities, it went from 37% of valid votes to 45%.

In the only population segment where the PT led in the past elections, cities with less than 100 thousand inhabitants, the advantage was reinforced: it went from 54% to 56%.

The data above indicate an approximation of two strata of Brazil. The 1st, poorest and from smaller cities, and the 2nd, richer and more populous.

There are 98 million Brazilians (45% of the population) who live in cities where Auxílio Brasil reaches at least ¼ of the population.

The population of these poorer places voted very differently from the rest of Brazilians in 2018. The richest cities gave Bolsonaro 68% of valid votes. As for these poorer cities, 40%. A gap of an astronomical 28 percentage points.

This “gap” persists, but was reduced to 19 points in the 2022 elections. The richest cities continue to prefer Bolsonaro and the poorest continue to prefer the PT, but to a lesser extent.

Bolsonaro managed to broaden his preference in municipalities that are highly dependent on social benefits, but he seems to have neglected the richest and most populous electorate.

The effort concentrated by 3rd way voters in the Southeast region in the final stretch managed to make the president advance 7 million votes (while Lula won 3 million). Even so, it was insufficient.

It was in the Southeast that Lula changed the game in relation to past elections. Now it is possible to know that this turning point took place, mostly, in the richest and most populated cities.