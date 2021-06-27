A suspicious invoice sent to the Brazilian government by a Singapore shell company to pay for the Covaxin vaccine has become the “tip of the iceberg” of a plot that may lead to the ultra-right president again Jair Bolsonaro to a new impeachment attempt for impeachment purposes.

All this controversy comes at a fragile moment for Bolsonaro, in the absence of a year and a half before the presidential elections, to which he intends to run and which he would be losing to former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

What is the #CovaxinGate?

The investigation into possible fraud in the negotiation of the Indian vaccine against covid-19 has tightened the fence on Bolsonaro, punctuated by the alleged irregularities in the contract of intention to purchase 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine, developed by the indian laboratory Bharat Biotech.

The Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI) was installed two months ago by the Senate to determine the government’s responsibilities in managing the pandemic that has already claimed more than 500 thousand lives in Brazil.

The scandal centers on the negotiation process to acquire the Indian vaccine, during which Luis Ricardo Miranda –head of imports of the Brazilian Ministry of Health–, And his brother Luis Miranda –deputy related to the Bolsonaro government– where they reported “atypical pressures” from their bosses “at all times” to bring the operation to fruition, as well as “inconsistencies” in the purchase documents.

The bill of 45 million dollars, for three million doses of the Covaxin vaccine from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, landed on March 18 on the desk of Luis Ricardo Miranda. The matter has several edges. Lobbying group intervention is suspected.

The vaccine had not yet been delivered. But what intrigued Miranda, that refused to authorize his payment, was that the contract, for a total amount of 300 million dollars, to which that invoice corresponded did not mention Madison Biotech, the Singapore-based firm that sent it and would be a shell company, and according to information received by the commission, it has a declared capital of scarce thousand dollars.

Other irregularities in the agreement soon emerged, and the government ended up canceling the operation. According to the newspaper O State of Stoor Paulo, Bharat Biotech initially priced the vaccine dose at $ 1.34, but Brazil agreed to pay it at $ 15, more than for any other it has bought.

Unlike other negotiations with laboratories, which took more than six months and were direct contacts, in the case of Covaxin, the deal was completed in 90 days, through intermediaries and for values ​​higher than other vaccines negotiated by the government, which in this case totaled 320 million dollars.

There is also a local “middle man” of the business, identified as Francisco Maximiano, investigated for corruption and owner of a company that It has already “sold” drugs to the government that it never delivered.

Luis Ricardo Miranda raised his concerns with his brother, Luis Miranda, that Bolsonaro would have received them both on March 20 at the Planalto Palace, the official residence. According to the Miranda family before the ICC, Bolsonaro would have assured them that he would send the case to the Federal Police. Apparently he never did.

“There were several red flags”, according to Luis Miranda, who testified June 25 before the ICC. The congressman assured that he expressed to Bolsonaro his concern about the political impact of the case and his suspicions about the author of the scheme.

“If I interfere with this, you know what kind of shit it’s going to provoke. This must be a So and so“Deputy Miranda told the commission’s legislators.

Pressured by senators to identify So-and-so, the congressman insisted that he did not remember, until, on the verge of tears, ended up revealing the name: Ricardo Barros, the former Minister of Health in the government of Michel Temer and a powerful deputy who heads the pro-government bench.

“They’re going to chase me. I’ve already lost everything. I know what’s going to happen to me,” Miranda said, who had come to the session with a bulletproof vest and he said “disappointed” with Bolsonaro and with the announced intention of the government to accuse him of “slander” in court. “I do not understand so much anger with those who are helping to fight corruption,” he said.

Barros, who is one of the leaders of the Center in the Congress of Brazil, He denied having committed any illegality, as did Bolsonaro, who alleges that the contract was ultimately canceled and accuses the Miranda brothers of a smear campaign against him.

According to the legislator, Bolsonaro appeared to be aware of the plot when responding to him. that that was a “roll” of the deputy Ricardo Barros, who at the moment He is the head of the Government in the Lower House.

The case already aroused the suspicions of the Public Ministry two months ago, which opened a “preliminary” investigation, and the Court of Accounts, which audits public spending and asked for explanations about “some improprieties” in the contract with Bharat Biotech.

What could happen now with Bolsonaro?

Bolsonaro disqualified the parliamentary commission on June 26 after the #CovaxinGate investigation, this at a low point in his presidency in which he has low approval for his denial of the pandemic stance.

“It is no use that they attack, invent or want to slander us because they will not succeed. Only one thing gets me out of Brasilia, our God. They are not going to win in the offices, or inventing narratives,” Bolsonaro declared at a ceremony in the city of Chapecó, in the south of the country.

In this context, the leadership of the ICC now plans to inform the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil to take the corresponding measures in the face of indications of an alleged crime of “prevarication” committed by Bolsonaro.

“Until now we have verified that there were omissions in the purchase of vaccines, a deliberate strategy for herd immunity (through infections) and a parallel denialist cabinet. The only thing we did not know until now is that all this was for money” , denounced the vice president of that commission, the senator Randolfe Rodrigues.

The investigation thus seems to move towards the criminal sphere, although observers consider it unlikely that the head of the Attorney General’s Office, Augusto Aras –Bolsonaro ally– ask for an inquest to be opened in the supreme court.

The most immediate problem for the president is Deputy Ricardo Barros. If you protect it, Bolsonaro will ruin the anti-corruption platform which helped him win the presidency in 2018. If you abandon him, you risk breaking your alliance with him. Centrão.

That alliance has protected the president from the opening of any of the more than one hundred impeachment petitions, with the aim of removing him from office, which are accumulated against him in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Barros could begin to pressure his party to break with Bolsonaro, at a time when Bolsonaro is losing popularity and the impeachment momentum is gathering momentum,” said Michael Mohallem, a law professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

“It was the first big bomb” that came to light in the two months of work of the ICC, Geraldo Monteiro, a political scientist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

“We had had testimonies that showed the negligence and denial of the government, but nothing really serious that could lead to impeachment to the president, “he added.

Waiting for an outcome of the entanglement, the hashtag #CovaxinGate has become popular on social networks. And a message has gone viral: “Covaxin is so strong that he is going to overthrow Bolsonaro.” The opposition called protests on Wednesday and Saturday, to demand a new impeachment against Bolsonaro.

.The cabinet “adjustment” that did not weigh the attrition against Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro relieved his three most controversial ministers in recent months to try to improve the disastrous image of Brazil and please sectors that allow him to avoid impeachment and be re-elected in 2022.

However, the changes in the ministers of the Environment, Foreign Affairs and Health are mainly cosmetic, the experts pointed out, which exclude major changes in the fight against deforestation or against the covid-19 pandemic.

The last to fall, June 23, was the head of Environment, Ricardo Salles. His tenure had become untenable after the Federal Supreme Court ordered an investigation into his alleged relationship with logging operations and illegal timber smuggling.

Salles was criticized by the international community and environmental groups, who accused him of promoting the alarming rise in Amazon deforestation, reducing the budgets of control agencies and advocating the exploitation of economic resources in protected areas.

The agribusiness sector also considered that this environmental policy damaged the image of an exporting power such as Brazil and made it difficult for Europe to ratify the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur.

Salles’s outlook was further darkened by the election of US President Joe Biden, committed to fighting global warming, in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro.

For the political scientist Thiago Vidal, from the consulting firm Prospectiva, the relays of Ernesto Araújo (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and Eduardo Pazuello (Ministry of Health) had been “a gesture” of Bolsonaro towards the Center. But with the #CovaxinGate research you can turn the tide of this relationship.

“The fact that those three ministers had a lot of resistance abroad weighed heavily on Bolsonaro’s decision to replace them, although there were also internal factors,” he says Oliver Stuenkel, of the Getulio Vargas Foundation. But what had been “are changes more in appearance than in essence,” he adds.

dmr