Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 21:15

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed his solidarity with former US President Donald Trump on Saturday, the 13th, after the Republican candidate was injured in an attack at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was removed from the stage after gunfire and appeared to be bleeding from his ear. The shooter and one of Donald Trump’s supporters who was attending the rally were killed, Butler County Prosecutor Richard Goldinger said. The Republican’s spokesman said he is “safe.”

“Our solidarity with the greatest world leader of the moment. We hope for his speedy recovery. See you at the inauguration,” said Bolsonaro on his X profile (formerly Twitter), alongside a photo of Trump, injured but with his fist raised.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), also spoke out. “My solidarity with @realdonalTrump. I wish him a speedy recovery and that he will soon be back on the streets to continue his campaign,” he said.