During an event with supporters in Balneário Camboriú (SC) this Saturday (30.mar.2024), the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expelled politicians who were next to him on the stage.

At the time, the former Chief Executive stated that the space was very full and that supporters could not see who was on the stage. “Let’s get everyone down here. Anyone who is a candidate for anything there, come down. It’s not a political rally”said Bolsonaro.

On stage, the former president asked that only the state governor remain, Jorginho Mello (PL), the senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) and the mayor of Balneário Camboriú (SC), Fabrício Oliveira (PL).

During the speech, Bolsonaro also thanked his supporters and said he will not “giving up on Brazil”. The former president is banned from running for political office for 8 years.

The former Chief Executive went to Balneário Camboriú (SC) to spend the Easter holiday. Before the act, he met with Jorginho Mello, Jorge Seif and Fabrício Oliveira.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, 4th son of the former president, announced his pre-candidacy for councilor in the municipality. He joined the PL on Tuesday (26th March). Claims to have chosen the State for “honesty” from residents.

