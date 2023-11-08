admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/11/2023 – 12:03

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Wednesday, 8th, the Lula government’s tax reform proposal being processed in the Senate. Through social media, Bolsonaro resorted to themes dear to Bolsonarism as an argument for disapproving the agenda being discussed in Congress, such as drug legalization, decriminalization of abortion and “gender ideology”.

“The PT is on the side of drug release, abortion, the new time frame, the end of private property, censorship, it does not consider Hamas a terrorist, it is on the side of dictators, against agribusiness, against the legitimate right to defense , in favor of gender ideology, that is, alongside everything we repudiate. Why would this tax reform proposal be good?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As shown by Estadão Column, Bolsonaro launches a new offensive against tax reform. He organized a dinner on Tuesday night, the 7th, with PL senators at the party’s headquarters, in Brasília, and closed the issue for a vote against the proposal. The movement occurs to contain the support of allies to the report by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), which accepted several amendments to create a text with greater chances of approval.

In July, Bolsonaro tried to make a similar move, when tax reform was on the Chamber’s agenda. The former president spoke against the proposal at a PL event in Brasília. On the occasion, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), former Minister of Infrastructure in the Bolsonaro administration, voted for the approval of the text and was criticized by allies of the former head of the Executive.

In the first and second rounds of the Chamber’s vote, in July, only the PL voted against. Even so, 20 of the party’s 99 deputies were in favor in the first round, and 18 in the second round.

At the time, opposition among PL Bolsonarists against the reform began to gain momentum after a post by Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) against the tax reform.

In the text released this Wednesday, the former president also says that some “senators will vote with the communists” against the business community and agribusiness representatives.

“Finally, I want to remember that the services sector, the biggest generator of jobs in Brazil, will be hit hard by this reform. Agribusiness, a national pride, will also see an increase in tax burden. The technology and innovation sector will also see a sharp increase in taxes. How does a country develop if technology and innovation companies are taxed at high rates? Is this the path we want for Brazil?”, she said.

This Tuesday, the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) approved the tax reform. There were six hours of deliberations and the opposition tried to postpone the vote, but the score ended with 20 votes in favor and six against. All highlights were rejected by the board.

The next stage will be the vote in the House plenary, scheduled for this week. As it is a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), it will require the support of three-fifths of parliamentarians in two rounds of voting, that is, 49 votes in favor among 81 senators. The PL has 12 senators.