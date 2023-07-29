Indigenous claims that the former president asked people to kill indigenous people and that he has no idea what he did

the chief Raoni Metuktire declared that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has always encouraged violence against indigenous peoples. According to him, the former president also tried to promote disagreement and conflict among the natives themselves.

“When he [Bolsonaro] came into power, encouraged people to destroy indigenous peoples and the environment”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (29.jul.2023). “This speech of his was just encouraging hatred in people. And that’s what he did during his time. So I asked myself: is a president in power a leader who does this?”, he declared.

Raoni said that he sought to prevent conflicts between indigenous people during the Bolsonaro administration. “to not have more war between peoples and that they are there to defend what is theirs, to defend the family. I avoided this war between indigenous people, because Bolsonaro’s speech was like this all the time”, he stated.

According to the chief, the changes in indigenous policy began with the former president’s government Michel Temer (MDB). “He was the one who started encouraging people to hate the indigenous people in recent years.”, he stated. “And this happened for Bolsonaro, who reinforced his speech, who encouraged people to kill indigenous people“, he spoke.

“That was Bolsonaro and he asked people to cut down trees so he could plant soybeans, extract wood, prospect. So, he was the one who encouraged these people to hate the indigenous people. He even asked people to kill indigenous people when they were against him. Bolsonaro has no idea what he did, Bolsonaro is crazy, he doesn’t think straight”, declared Raoni.

The chief said that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is “the opportunity to bring together several leaders in Brazil to discuss” the indigenous issue and the environment for “to strengthen these struggles”, empowering indigenous peoples and “have a union to face any kind of threat”.