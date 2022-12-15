The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Benedito Gonçalves accepted, this Wednesday (14), two complaints from the Workers’ Party (PT) against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and eight other allies. The defendants are suspected of jointly using social media to discredit the Brazilian electoral system.

In addition to Bolsonaro, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Bia Kicis (PL-DF), elected deputies Gustavo Gayer ( PL-GO) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Senator-elect Magno Malta (PL-ES) and the defeated candidate for the Vice-Presidency of the Republic Braga Netto (PL-MG).

The investigation cites alleged practice of misuse of the media and abuse of political power. The investigation refers to behaviors before, during and after the electoral process to give voters a feeling of insecurity and disbelief in the system and, consequently, attacking the existence of the Democratic State of Law itself.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) is also investigating Bolsonaro’s conduct by attacking ballot boxes – in this case, specifically the statements given in a meeting with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, shortly before the first round.

On another front, Bolsonaro and Braga Netto will also be investigated for alleged abuse of political and economic power.

In this case, Lula’s coalition cites as possible irregular measures:

– the anticipation of the transfer of the benefit of the Auxilio Brasil and the Auxílio Gás;

– the increase in the number of families benefiting from the Brazil Aid;

– advance payment of assistance to truck drivers and taxi drivers;

– and the debt negotiation program with Caixa Econômica Federal, among others.

According to the Corregidor General of the Electoral Justice, the two actions fulfill the legal requirements to be admitted. The magistrate’s decision, the accused have up to five days to present their arguments against the accusations described in the two actions.