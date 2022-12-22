SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday issued a Provisional Measure (MP) extending tax benefits to Brazilian multinationals for another two years, until the end of 2024, according to a publication in the Official Gazette on Thursday. .

The MP extends the validity of the consolidation regime to Brazilian multinationals, which allowed these companies to include the results of their subsidiaries, so that the Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL) is levied only in case of profit in the sum of the entire company .

In addition, the MP extends the possibility of deducting up to 9%, as a presumed credit, from the Corporate Income Tax levied on the portion of the actual profit of the Brazilian multinational parent company that has subsidiaries abroad – provided they are not in tax havens .

The two benefits were established by law in 2014 and would initially end at the end of this year.

“The MP increases the competitiveness of Brazilian multinationals that carry out productive activity abroad, because it brings their taxation closer to the levels of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G20”, said the Federal Revenue in a note.

The body added that the extension of benefits avoids losses and favors expansion of investments abroad in a scenario of economic recovery.

The waiver estimated by the Federal Revenue is 4.20 billion reais for the year 2023.

To be converted into law, the MP needs to be approved by Congress within 120 days.

(By Andre Romani)