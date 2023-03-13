Former president is in Orlando; there is no official date for his return to Brazil

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was filmed in Orlando, United States, this Sunday (12.Mar.2023) taking a photo with supporters and, later, when he stopped to eat a hot dog. He was accompanied by former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado Neto.

In the video, originally published on YouTube by the channel Brazilian news, Bolsonaro is approached by supporters, who are waiting to take pictures with the former head of the Brazilian Executive. Afterwards, he appears eating a snack and says that the establishment “it is the best in the United States so far”.

The hamburger shop where the former president was seen is Brazi Burgerlocated in the Old Winter Garden neighborhood.

Watch (1min32s):

Bolsonaro has been in the United States since December 30, 2022, with no official date for his return to Brazil.

BOLSONARO IN THE USA

According to the report “From Brazil to Florida: The Twilight of Jair Bolsonaro”of Le Mondethe former president lives in a mansion with an equipped kitchen, spa, cinema and games room.

O Le Monde it is not the 1st international news vehicle to detail the period Bolsonaro spends in the country. the american magazine Team classified the ex-president’s trip as a “bizarre spectacle, even for a state with a long history of sheltering eccentric characters”.

“A month ago, he led the 5th largest country in the world. These days, he’s roaming Florida supermarkets, eating fried chicken alone at fast-food restaurants and courting fans in the driveway of a modest home owned by a former UFC champion in a gated community south of Orlando.says the magazine.

Read more about the report from Team here.