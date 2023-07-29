President also participated in the PL Woman event with former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro; both spoke

In Santa Catarina since Friday afternoon (July 28, 2023), former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took a walk through the streets of Florianópolis this Saturday (July 29) alongside the governor Jorginho Mello (PL). They were surrounded by dozens of supporters and stopped to take photos along the way. Also in the morning, Bolsonaro went to the PL Mulher meeting alongside Michelle Bolsonaro. The former president gave a speech, where he thanked supporters for the donations received via Pix. “It’s enough to pay all my bills and there’s still money left over for us to drink sugarcane juice and eat a pastel with Mrs. Michelle”he stated.





Bolsonaro and Jorginho Mello in SC (Gallery – 3 Photos)













Bolsonaro and Jorginho Mello greet supporters in Florianópolis (SC)

Former president and governor of SC drink sugarcane juice in the streets of Florianópolis

Dozens of supporters took pictures with Bolsonaro and Mello

