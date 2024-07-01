The former president was accompanied by federal deputy Éder Mauro (PL-PA); he arrived in the state on Sunday (June 30)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took photos with supporters when stopping at a bakery in São Domingos do Araguaia, Pará, to have breakfast this Monday (1st July 2024). Eder Mauro (PL-PA), federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of Belém (PA), accompanied Bolsonaro.

Second Publication on social media, the former president stopped on the way to São Geraldo do Araguaia. Supporters at the scene shouted “myth”. Bolsonaro arrived in the state on Sunday (June 30).

Watch (1min10s):