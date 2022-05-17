Both pre-candidates have 35% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the 2022 state elections

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) varied 4 percentage points up and tied with the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Rio de Janeiro. Both are at 35%. The result is from the Genial/Quaest survey carried out from May 12 to 15, 2022. Here is the intact (5.7 MB).

In the latest survey, released in March, PT had 39% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro scored 31%.

Former Governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in 3rd place with 6% of voting intentions. Next, are João Doria (PSDB) and André Janones (Forward) with 2% each, and Simone Tebet (MDB)with 1%.



The pre-candidates Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil) and Luiz Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) did not score. Those who say they will vote “white”, “null” or who do not intend to vote add up to 15%. Another 4% say they are undecided.

The survey heard 1,200 people in Rio de Janeiro. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by Banco Genial for R$ 123,500.00. The registration of the research in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-01548/2022.

2nd shift

Former President Lula leads the voting intentions in Rio de Janeiro in an eventual 2nd round against Bolsonaro. The PT has 47% against 38% of the current Chief Executive. White, null and none add up to 12%. Another 3% are undecided.

