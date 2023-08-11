Petista claims that his predecessor, whom he called a “grotesque figure”, was only invited to travel when it was “to give jewelry”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) that his predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), does not know, until today, why he was elected. he called him “grotesque figure” and said he doesn’t understand how the country voted for a “liar”.

“This country can vote for anyone, it just cannot vote for a grotesque figure who was president from 2018 to 2022. It is not acceptable for a happy country, which likes music, dancing, wonderful people, to vote for a liar. A guy who told 11 lies a day, preached hate, contempt, who didn’t educate and didn’t encourage anyone to buy a book, just a gun. Who buys gun are you? No, who buys it is drug trafficking, which is much better armed than the police.”he said.

During the afternoon, Lula visited the works of the new Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics, Impa Tech, in Porto Maravilha, in the port region of Rio, and participated in an event there.

In his speech, the president said that nobody is obliged to like him and that there are other people. “But you don’t have to like a denialist, a person like that”he declared.

Making a joke with the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), Lula said that he thought he got money from the federal government because “it’s good to talk”. “You think the money that comes here is because you’re good at talking. But why didn’t you bring money in the Bolsonaro government? It’s because the guy still doesn’t know why he was elected president, and he won’t know”he stated.

Although criticism of his predecessor is common, Lula rarely mentions Bolsonaro by name.

Lula stated that Brazil “walked backwards” and that, while Bolsonaro was in charge of the country, nobody wanted to visit him. “And nobody invited him, only when it was to give jewelry”teased.

On March 3, the newspaper The State of S. Paulo revealed that members of the past management had tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue and as part of Bolsonaro’s private collection. The pieces had been given as gifts to the former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the government of Saudi Arabia.

The Penal Code defines as a crime of embezzlement the appropriation by public officials “of money, value or any other movable property, public or private, which he has in possession by virtue of his position, or diverting it, for his own benefit or that of others”. The penalty ranges from 2 to 12 years of imprisonment and a fine.

Lula also spoke, once again, about the period in which he was arrested as a result of Lava Jato investigations. He said that, at the height of the operation, society and the media were deceived “for the biggest lie ever told in this country”.

“You don’t believe in resurrection, but I believe because I was resurrected. There were a lot of people in this country who thought they could bury me alive. We live in a period in which Brazilian society and the press were deceived by the biggest lie ever told in this country, where everyone was a thief until proven otherwise.”he said.

Lula stated that it was necessary to resist to return to the Presidency of the Republic. “I’m here now. And those who accused me, where are they?”he said.

The former prosecutor of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), who headed Operation Lava Jato in Curitiba, Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), was elected federal deputy last year, but lost his mandate on June 6 after the TSE ( Superior Electoral Court) decided to revoke him. He responded to administrative processes when he was elected.

Former judge and senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR), who was the main symbol of Lava Jato, is also at risk of losing his mandate. Moro’s election campaign accounts were approved by the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) in December 2022. However, parties triggered Electoral Justice against the former judge for alleged abuse of economic power. If he is convicted, the ticket is revoked, and new elections must be held.

Watch Lula’s speech during the event (26min3s):

Institute of Mathematics

During the afternoon, Lula visited the works of the new Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics, Impa Tech, in Porto Maravilha, in the port region of Rio.two expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Technology companies will be able to work there.

The federal government will invest 55.9 million in 4 years to pay for mathematics college. The institute will have 100 students in the 1st year and should reach 400 in up to 4 years. Courses will be in math, computer science, data science and physics. Students will be selected based on their performance in the Brazilian Public School Mathematics Olympiad.