President Jair Bolsonaro finally broke his silence this Tuesday (1) and made his first statement since his defeat at the polls on Sunday (30).

In front of journalists in the Alvorada PalaceBolsonaro did not accept the defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round of the presidential election.

Smiling, President Bolsonaro thanked the votes he received in Sunday’s election, without mentioning President-elect Lula and the election result in a short speech.

“I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me on October 30th,” he said. “The current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at how the electoral process took place. Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the left that have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of heritage and curtailment of the right to come and go.”

Bolsonaro returned to chant the values ​​of his campaign. “The Right really emerged in our country. Our robust representation in Congress shows the strength of our values: God, Fatherland, Family and Liberty”.

“We are for Order and Progress. “I have always been labeled undemocratic and unlike my accusers I have always played within the four lines of the constitution. I never talked about controlling or censoring media or social media.” said the president.

The closest to admitting defeat at the polls was when he said: “As president of the Republic and a citizen, I will continue to fulfill all the commandments of our constitution. It is an honor to be the leader of millions of Brazilians who, like me, defend economic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of opinion, honesty and the green and yellow colors of our flag. Thank you very much,” added Bolsonaro, who then left without answering the journalists’ questions.

