After Lula’s election in Brazil, the “Bolsonarists” block the roads in at least 20 states and organize sit-ins in front of the barracks to restore order between the powers that be

Bolsonaro, outgoing president of Brazil, in the first public statement since the defeat on Sunday he does not speak of Lula’s victory, he does not admit defeat and says “I will continue to follow the Constitution”. But however, it authorized the start of the transition of powers.

Outgoing Brazilian right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro did not concede the victory to challenger Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva but authorized the start of the transition of powers. He thanked “the 52 million voters who voted for me on October 30” and, speaking of the roadblocks, said that they arise from “a feeling of indignation and injustice over the electoral process. Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome but our methods cannot be those of the left ”.

During the press conference from the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, Bolsonaro then continued: “Our dream continues, more alive than ever. We stand for order and progress. I have always been labeled as undemocratic while moving within the Constitution “.

Shortly after, Minister Ciro Nogueira, head of Bolsonaro’s team, announced that the Brazilian government agreed to initiate the transition. “The transition process” will be started in compliance with the law, “said Nogueira. The transition, he specified, will begin on Thursday. when Lula formalizes the name of his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin.

After Lula’s election, in addition to the roadblocks in progress in at least 20 states, the ‘Bolsonarists’ are organizing for sit-ins in front of the barracks to demand “federal intervention”. According to some commentators, the demonstrators’ objective could be to invoke article 142 of the Constitution, which provides for the intervention of the Armed Forces to “restore order between the powers that be”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

