The Brazilian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday the departure of the commanders of the Armed Forces, hours after they put their positions at the disposal of the new head of the portfolio, General Waltter Braga Netto, in support of the previous one, Fernando Azevedo. , who left the post a day earlier due to his differences with the president, Jair Bolsonaro. The Defense decision, which has not been explained in the statement announcing these departures, came after a meeting between Minister Braga Netto and Army commanders, Edson Leal Pujol; from the Navy, Ilques Barbosa; and Aeronáutica António Carlos Bermudez.

Leal Pujol’s departure was the most predictable of the three, after differences with Bolsonaro had nearly cost him his post on previous occasions. The now former Army commander has not only avoided minimizing the health crisis caused by the pandemic, but also stated at the end of last year that the military should stay out of political affairs and “not let it enter the barracks.”

The announcement hours before the high military positions has been made in support of Azevedo, pressured in recent months by Bolsonaro himself so that the Armed Forces express their support for the Government and the emergency measures that the Planalto Palace was considering applying against those states and localities in which confinement measures were imposed to prevent the advance of the coronavirus. This situation has already been explained by Azevedo in his resignation letter, in which he has avoided talking about termination, since in it he has stressed that during his tenure at the head of the Ministry of Defense he always sought to “maintain the Armed Forces as an instrument of State “, in contrast to some of the affirmations of Bolsonaro, who came to describe the Army as” his “.

According to some Brazilian media, President Bolsonaro demanded the resignation of Azevedo after an interview given by General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, head of the Army Health area, to the newspaper ‘Correio Braziliense’, in which he warned of a possible third wave of coronavirus and was betting on confinement to curb the number of contagion. The departure of the three at the same time had not occurred in the Brazilian Armed Forces since 1985, and it also took place on the eve of the 57th anniversary of the coup in 1964, a sensitive date in the Brazilian military calendar.