Both are vying for political and electoral gain from the São Francisco River works; current president published a video on the subject

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, criticized this Saturday (30.Jul.2022) the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, for using advertisements about the transposition of the São Francisco River in his electoral campaign as a feat of his administration.

“Actually, he couldn’t make the transposition even to bring water to his mouth, to wash away so many lies he tells this country”said Lula at an election in Ceará.

Lula and Bolsonaro are fighting an electoral dispute over the paternity of the transposition of the São Francisco, which has lasted 14 years.

The works began in 2008, in Lula’s 2nd term, with the promise that they would be delivered in 2012. Only in 2021, however, the 2 structuring axes were completed. There are still branches and ancillary works in progress.

“It was impossible to transpose the São Francisco. Dom Pedro tried when he was emperor and failed. Well, we did.”said Lula.

The PT candidate mentioned that, during his government and that of the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN), 88% of the works were carried out. “The other one who carried out the coup made 7% and the liar who is in the presidency made 5% and now he lies on television”said Lula in reference to the former president Michel Temer (MDB) and Bolsonaro, respectively.

According to information from the Ministry of Regional Development during Bolsonaro’s administration and Lula’s advisory, collected by the Power 360 in April, Temer carried out 5% of the works, and Bolsonaro, 7%. The number cited by Lula about PT administrations is correct.

The venture is used by Bolsonaro to gain support in the region, where he has greater electoral rejection. In April, for example, the PP ran partisan propaganda about the works that completed the new phase of transposition.

He said that the transposition had only been promised by other governments, alluding to the PT, but that the conclusion was up to Bolsonaro. The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, starred in the video.

On the same day, the PT published on its social networks a defense of the party’s management in the works.

There was a forecast that Lula could take advantage of the trip to Fortaleza to visit a stretch of the transposition in Jati, in the Cariri region. The idea was discarded due to logistical difficulties.

The initial intention was for him to oppose Bolsonaro’s onslaughts, who, with an eye on the votes of the Northeast, wants to attach responsibility for the works to himself.

Minutes after the end of Lula’s speech, Bolsonaro published on his social networks a video with the call “Know the truth about the transposition of the São Francisco. Share the truth”.

The material says that the two axes of the transposition are completed after 14 years. “The dream of seeing water reach the Northeast is now a reality”says a narrator.

Throughout the play, problems with the execution of the works and delays in the schedules are presented. From Bolsonaro’s administration, however, the video shows the continuation of works and some deliveries.

Watch the video (6min41s):

14-YEAR WORK AND R$ 15 BILLION