Advisor to the former president declared that cataloging was the responsibility of the historical documentation office

Publicist Fabio Wajngarten, advisor to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Friday (September 8, 2023) that the former president was not responsible for the alleged embezzlement of goods received by the Brazilian government abroad.

This is because, according to Wajngarten, Bolsonaro had no interference in the cataloging of items. According to the former secretary, the organization was the responsibility of the GADH (Adjunct Office of Historical Documentation), which adopted the procedures it deemed correct and “always within the law”.

“President Jair Bolsonaro never had access to information about the gifts, who received them, who cataloged them, much less assess their values ​​or who was in custody of them”he wrote.

The PF (Federal Police) has been investigating since March the illegal sale and transport of jewelry given as a gift to the Brazilian government. On Thursday (September 7), the corporation agreed to close a plea deal with Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant. The agreement still depends on ratification by the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Cid is investigated in inquiries into the illegal sale and transport of jewelry given to the Brazilian government, fraud in Bolsonaro’s vaccination card and alleged involvement in talks about a coup d’état. The soldier’s last statement to the PF was on August 31, when he spent 12 hours at the corporation’s headquarters.

In a note, Bolsonaro’s defense denied that he has embezzled or appropriated public property. He states that the bank transactions of the former chief executive are available to the courts. In the statement, he stated that he “fear absolutely nothing”, since it would not have committed any irregularity. Here’s the full (110 KB).