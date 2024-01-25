Decree of 2006, by the Lula government, guarantees the right to the document to congressmen and assigns to Itamaraty the extension of the benefit to spouses and dependents

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied on Wednesday (24 January 2024) having acted to grant a diplomatic passport to the federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ) and his family. The congressman is the brother of Domingos Brazão, advisor of the TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors) who was cited as one of the masterminds behind the murder of the former councilor Marielle Franco in an alleged denunciation of Ronnie Lessa, one of the perpetrators of the crime.

In publication in Xthe former chief executive cited the decree 5,978from 2006, during the president's first term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which guarantees the right to the document to members of the National Congress. The text attributes to Itamaraty the extension of the benefit to congressmen's spouses and dependents.

“Therefore, it is not true that the former PR [presidente da República] Bolsonaro provided a diplomatic passport to Dep Chiquinho Brazão. The passport is a right of all federal deputies and senators”, wrote Bolsonaro.

Read Bolsonaro's message below and an excerpt from the decree that deals with diplomatic passports for congressmen and family members:

O post of Bolsonaro is accompanied by an excerpt from the interview given by Domingos Brazão to the news portal UOL on Wednesday (January 24, 2024). In the conversation, columnist Tales Faria asks whether Domingos has a relationship with Bolsonaro due to the fact that his brother received a diplomatic passport during the former president's government.

Read below how the dialogue went:

UOL – “His family received diplomatic passports, his brother, Chiquinho, his son and his son’s wife. His brother Chiquinho, who is a federal deputy. His son and his wife received diplomatic passports under the Bolsonaro government. Is your family connected to Bolsonaro?”;

– “Look here, you can’t confuse your listeners. Every federal deputy has the right to a diplomatic passport, Bolsonaro was not the one who gave it”; UOL – “But does the son have the right? The son’s wife?”;

Report published by the newspaper The globe states that Ronnie Lessa, a former police officer accused of killing Marielle, had reached a plea agreement with the corporation. On Tuesday, the website The Intercept Brazil reported that Lessa had been mentioned as one of the principals, the TCE-RJ advisor, Domingos Brazão.

On Tuesday night (Jan 23), the PF (Federal Police) issued a note denying the plea agreement. Read more in this report.

