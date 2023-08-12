PF investigates alleged auction of jewelry donated by the Saudi government to the former chief executive in 2021

the defense of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a note denying that the former president had embezzled public assets during his term. He is investigated by Federal Police (Federal Police) for the auction of jewelry donated by the Saudi government in 2021.

The alleged scheme for the sale of official gifts, which would have been organized by the then-president’s former construction assistant, Mauro Cid. The auction was announced by a jeweler in the United States in January of this year.

In a statement, the former president’s defense lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, declared that he “fear absolutely nothing”, since it would not have committed any irregularity. Here’s the full (110 KB).

Wajngarten also stated that Bolsonaro “it never appropriated or embezzled any public property, making its bank transactions available to the Judiciary”.

Regarding the PF’s request to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for the breach of Bolsonaro’s tax and banking secrecy for the alleged embezzlement of banknotes, the defense stated that the former president would have already made the accesses available voluntarily.

“The defense of [ex] President Jair Bolsonaro, voluntarily and without being prompted, petitioned the TCU — still in mid-March —, requesting the deposit of the items in that Court, until the final decision on their treatment, which in fact was done”he said.

INVESTIGATION

The PF released this Friday (11.Aug.2023) a report that shows an alleged scheme to sell official gifts received by Bolsonaro.

“Data arising from the analysis of the cell phone seized in the possession of Mauro Cesar Cid, revealed that the so-called ‘Kit Rose’, a set of men’s items from the Chopard brand containing a pen, a ring, a pair of cufflinks, an Arabic rosary (‘ masbaha’) and a watch received by the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, after traveling to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021, he was escaped from the country, at the end of December 2022, by means of the plane of the Presidency of Republic, and offered for sale, in an auction procedure in the United States of America”indicated the PF report.

The report appears in a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who authorized searches at addresses of military personnel linked to the former head of the Executive. Here’s the full of the decision (3 MB).

rose kit

In the report, the PF mentions a “Kit Rose”, Chopard brand men’s item set containing a pen, a ring, a pair of cufflinks, an Arabic rosary and a watch. The items were received by the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, after a trip to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021.

The kit was taken from Brazil at the end of December by plane of the Presidency of the Republic, and offered for sale, in an auction procedure on February 8, 2023 in the United States. The jewels, however, were not sold.

After the failed sale attempt and with the publication in the press of the existence of the referred jewels, Mauro Cid and Osmar Crivelatti organized a “rescue operation” of goods. With TCU’s decision for the kit to be returned to the Brazilian State, the investigated returned the items on March 24, 2023 at the Caixa Econômica Federal branch, in Brasília.

White Gold Kit

The investigated were able to complete the sale of the items in the call “White Gold Kit”, consisting of a ring, cufflinks, an Islamic rosary and a white gold Rolex watch. Bolsonaro was presented with the luxury items during his official visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

According to the PF, the Rolex watch would have been sold for US$68,000 in the United States. After the sale was made, the former adjutant deposited an amount of the same amount in the account of his father, Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, target of PF operation on the morning of this Friday (11.Aug.2023).

According to the PF, the watch was illegally taken from Brazil by means of a Brazilian Air Force aircraft, used on a trip by the presidential entourage to the United States, in June 2022.

The PF informed that, after journalistic reports show that the former president would have received a jewelry kit, people linked to Bolsonaro would have carried out an operation on March 8, 2023 to rescue the pieces, which were in commercial establishments in the United States.

The idea was to repurchase the items so that they could be returned to the Brazilian government, in order to comply with a TCU (Union Court of Auditors) order.

The operation took place in two stages, says the PF:

Rolex: the watch was recovered on March 14, 2023 by former Bolsonaro family lawyer Frederick Wassef. The item returned to Brazil on March 29, 2023. On April 2, 2023, Wassef passed the watch to Mauro Cid, who was in São Paulo. The former aide-de-camp returned to Brasília on the same day and handed over the Rolex to Osmar Crivelatti, Bolsonaro’s advisor; other jewelry: Items were retrieved by Mauro Cid on March 27, 2023 while traveling to Miami. After recovering the goods, the former adjutant immediately returned to Brazil, arriving in Brasilia on the morning of March 28.

As of April 4, 2023, the complete jewelry kit was delivered to Caixa Econômica Federal.