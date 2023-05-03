National leader of the PL says that the former president is “a person of integrity”; PF searches Bolsonaro’s house this Wednesday

The national president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netocame out in defense of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) on the morning of this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) which investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19. According to him, “It will be proved thatIt is Bolsonaro did not commit illegalities”.

“Bolsonaro is a correct person, with integrity, who improved the country and always tried to follow the law. We trust that all doubts of the Justice will be clarified”said in his profile on twitter.

The PF arrested Bolsonaro’s former assistant this Wednesday morning (May 3, 2023). The agents also carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s home in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília. The former president was at the residence at the time of the agents’ searches. He must also testify this Wednesday (May 3) to the PF.