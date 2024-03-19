Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 19:13

Federal deputies Delegado Caveira (PL-PA) and Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) were reprimanded by the leader of the opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), after removing a TV Globo microphone from the pulpit of a press interview at the Chamber this Tuesday, 19.

Parliamentarians opposing the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called the interview to remember the five years of the fake news investigation. Gayer said that the actions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) are a “dictatorial advance in Brazil” and removed Globo’s microphone from the pulpit, calling the broadcaster a “garbage press that makes a pass” at the Court’s investigations.

“We have the press or people who call themselves part of the press, but they clap for it. The press applauds Brazil's dictatorial advance. A rubbish press, like the one here”, said the deputy from Goiás, showing the station’s microphone.

Then, Caveira took the station's microphone and placed the object on the floor. Marinho rebuked the attitude, saying “don’t do that” over and over again. After the scolding, federal deputy Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ) put the microphone back on the pulpit.

The fake news inquiry was launched in March 2019 by STF minister Dias Toffoli, then president of the Court, to investigate fraudulent news, slanderous reports, threats and infractions that affect the honor and security of the Supreme Court, ministers and their staff. relatives.

Wanted by EstadãoRede Globo has not yet taken a position.