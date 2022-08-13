The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied this Friday (12.Aug.2022) having participated in a lunch with former actor Guilherme de Pádua on Sunday (7.Aug). Padua was convicted of the death of actress Daniella Perez (1970-1992).

The information about an alleged lunch was initially disclosed by journalist Fábia Oliveira from the website In off. Despite denying lunch, the Chief Executive and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro participated in an evangelical service at Lagoinha Church, in Belo Horizonte (MG), of which Pádua is pastor.

After the service, the wife of Padua, Juliana Lacerda, took a picture with the first lady, who participated in the celebration of 50 years of the leading pastor of the congregation, Marcio Valadao. Bolsonaro was not at the event.



Reproduction / Social Networks Juliana Lacerda (right) is the wife of Guilherme Pádua, convicted of the death of actress Daniella Perez; Lacerta took a picture with Michelle Bolsonaro (left) last Sunday

In your official account twitterBolsonaro said he would not feed the “light exploration” on top of the loss “irreparable” by Glória Perez, playwright and mother of Daniella.

Read the president’s publications:

“I didn’t even participate in the lunch in Belo Horizonte. The same press had already announced that I was at a steakhouse in SP at the same date and time”says the Chief Executive.

Bolsonaro had lunch at the Laço de Ouro steakhouse in São Paulo, and then watched to the game of Palmeiras against Goiás at Allianz Parque. He was accompanied by allies such as businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, and state deputy Gil Diniz (PL-SP).

On Sunday (Aug 7), images of the Chief Executive being cheered to the shouts of “myth” by supporters and booed by opponents as he left the venue circulated on social media.

Bolsonaro also explained that the woman from Padua lined up to take a picture with the first lady. “as well as dozens of women”.

On social media, Juliana Lacerda has already said that she has not talked to Michelle or identified herself as a woman from Padua. In 2020, Guilherme de Pádua and his wife participated in a pro-government demonstration.

“I never exchanged a single word with her. Never ever. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me, like everyone else in that line, in this celebration “declared.

The first lady’s meeting with Guilherme de Padua’s wife was one of the most talked about topics on social media. On Twitter, the name of Guilherme de Pádua reached the 3rd place of the most commented subjects in Brazil, with more than 10,900 tweets.

ABOUT THE CASE

In 1997, Padua was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison for the murder of Daniella Perez, daughter of writer Glória Perez. The murder took place in December 1992 and will be 30 years old this year. Padua and then-wife Paula Thomaz were convicted of the crime. The 2 got out of jail to fulfill the semi-open regime after 6 years.

At the time, the actor lived the romantic couple with Daniella Perez in the soap opera “Body and soul”, written by Gloria. The case came to prominence again in 2022 after the release of the documentary series Brutal Pacton the streaming platform HBO Max.

WAVE TO THE FEMALE ELECTORATE

On Sunday (Aug 7), the first lady used the microphone much longer than the president. Bolsonaro spoke for 1 minute and 23 seconds. Michelle, for 5 minutes and 21 seconds.

O strong speechwith references to “War of Good Against Evil”a “Devils” and a comparison between the president’s eventual victory at the polls and the “Calvary that Jesus conquered on the cross”little disguised references to the election.

This shows the increasing protagonism that the first lady has been having in the Bolsonaro reelection campaign in an effort to retain 2 key groups of voters: of evangelicals and women.

To this end, the president reinforced his presence at the Marches for Jesus, one of the largest evangelical events in the country, and invited Michelle to participate in his party’s television advertisements.

Next to Bolsonaro, she said that the 2 do not want a power project. “It’s a resignation to be on the other side. We pay a high price and sometimes even our lives, as they tried to take my husband’s life in 2018”he said.

During Michelle’s speech, the live broadcast focused the cameras at various times on Bolsonaro’s face, who was crying.

To the faithful, she declared that, when she enters the president’s office, she tells Bolsonaro that “that chair belongs to the greatest president”. And added: “It is the king who rules this nation”.

At the conclusion, the first lady asked the visitors of Lagoinha to continue in prayer for the presidential couple. “The promises of the Lord will be fulfilled. The Lord’s revival will be fulfilled in our Brazil and we will be granaries of blessings for other nations”he said.