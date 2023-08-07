On his Facebook profile, the former president countered a report by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” on transfers

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) countered this Sunday afternoon (6.Aug.2023) newspaper report The State of S. Paulo and denied having used money from Pix that he received from personal spending collections.

“Lie”published Bolsonaro on his profile on Facebook. “Against Jair Bolsonaro, anything goes”he added.

The text of Estadão makes reference to the money raising campaign via Pix that allies have made for the former president since June 23. On the occasion, they shared Bolsonaro’s CPF on their social media profiles and asked followers to send contributions.

Data obtained by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo A report by Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) on the accounts of the former Chief Executive revealed that he received R$ 17.2 million in the first 6 months of 2023 in transactions per Pix.

The report cites transfers totaling BRL 148.3 thousand carried out by Bolsonaro from January to July 2023. In addition, it also points to a total of 29 transfers –in the total amount of BRL 11,543.94– to Army Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti in same period.

Understand what the Estadão report published on Saturday (5.Aug) says:

cites a Coaf report that says that, in 2023, 10 payments were made to Michelle, which added up to R$ 56,073.10;

Still on the report, the text says that, with 6 transfers, Bolsonaro transferred R$ 77,994 to Leda Maria Marques Cavalcante, manager of the Estância Quintas da Alvorada Condominium, in Brasília, where Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) lives with his wife and daughter; It is

he also mentions 17 payments, totaling R$ 14,268.04, to a lottery house located in Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, in the name of Angelo Guido Bolsonaro, brother of the former president.

In response, Bolsonaro recalled that the campaign “spontaneous” of Pix started on June 23 and that, for this reason, there is a “Date Confrontation” with what the text says. “Everything I paid, or transferred, until June 23 has nothing to do with the amount raised via Pix”declared the former chief executive.

Understand what Bolsonaro says about the report: