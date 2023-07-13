Statement was given by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a statement given this Wednesday (12.Jul) to the PF

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied having spoken about the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes during a meeting with the senator Marcos do Val (PP-ES) and the then federal deputy Daniel Silveira at Palácio do Alvorada on December 8, 2022. full (879 KB).

The former chief executive said that the meeting with Marcos do Val and Daniel Silveira lasted about 20 minutes and that “In fact, nothing was said about Minister Alexandre de Moraes”. The statement was given in testimony to the Federal Police (Federal Police) this Wednesday (July 12, 2023).

“NoNo plan was raised, no preparatory act, not even to record minister Alexandre de Moraes […] It is which has always remained within the 4 lines of the text of the Federal Constitution”, he stated. Bolsonaro did not say in a statement what was discussed with Do Val and Silveira during the meeting.

Watch Bolsonaro’s speech in full after the statement given this Wednesday (19min42s):

Defense lawyer and adviser to the former president, Fábio Wajngarten, confirmed Bolsonaro’s version to the PF in a press interview. “I repeat here so that it is very clear: at the Alvorada Palace, contrary to what has been said, [não houve] no preparatory acts, no conspiratorial plans, no conversations.”he said.

“At that meeting between the president and Senator Marcos do Val and with Deputy Daniel Silveira – a short meeting, a quick meeting – the name of Minister Alexandre de Moraes did not appear at any time during this meeting”said Wajngarten.

Also in conversation with journalists after providing clarifications to the PF, Bolsonaro said he was silent at the meeting with the senator and the then deputy, arrested since February.

According to Wajngarten, the meeting was “a quick conversation” and may have dealt with a “party shift” because, according to him, at the time, the senator was considering migrating to Bolsonaro’s party, the PL.

Read more about the case:

Here are the images with the transcription of the testimony:

Read the full statement by Bolsonaro to the PF:

“Aware that, if you are involved with the criminal facts investigated, you have the right to remain silent, not to produce evidence against yourself and to be assisted by a lawyer. Asked about the facts investigated, HE ANSWERED:

“When asked if he participated in the meeting with Senator Marcos do Val and Daniel Silveira, which took place on December 8, 2022, at the Presidential Palace, he replied that he did;

“That the meeting was at Palácio da Alvorada;

“Who received a call from Daniel Silveira informing that Mr. Marcos do Val would like to speak with the declarant;

“Who had no previous contact with Senator Marcos do Val;

“That the person who requested the meeting was Daniel Silveira;

“That the declarant, as President of the Republic, received everyone who requested an audience;

“When asked if Daniel Silveira said that something about Minister Alexandre de Moraes would be dealt with, the declarant replied that, according to Daniel Silveira, Senator Marcos do Val would also like to deal with any matter related to the Minister, without any other detail or personal connotation;

“That, at that moment, the defense emphasizes that, until then, the declarant had never personally met with Mr. Marcos do Val;

“Who claims never to have had any private audience, or personal relationship with Mr. Marcos do Val;

“That Daniel Silveira was from the base of the government;

“Who does not know for sure whether the initiative for the meeting was Senator Marcos do Val or Daniel Silveira;

“That the possibility of the participation of the military or members of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) was not raised;

“That only former president Jair Bolsonaro, Daniel Silveira and senator Marcos do Val participated in the meeting, lasting approximately 20 minutes;

“When asked if there was any plan to record Minister Alexandre de Moraes or the practice of any anti-democratic act, he replied that no plan was raised, no preparatory act, not even to record Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who the declarant claims has always remained within the four lines of the text of the Federal Constitution;

“That even nothing was said about Minister Alexandre de Moraes;

“Who is unaware that Senator Marcos do Val would have been recruited by Daniel Silveira, but who heard from Daniel Silveira that the senator would have something to mess with the Republic;

“That, after such a meeting, he does not remember if there was any contact with Daniel Silveira, not even with Senator Marcos do Val;

“That he was not aware, at that time, that Senator Marcos do Val had reported the meeting to anyone or to any commission (CCAI);

“That only today, already in 2023, through the press and “live” from Senator Marcos do Val, that Senator Marcos do Val had sought Minister Alexandre de Moraes to report on the holding of the meeting with the declarant;

“That, in the meeting with Daniel Silveira and Senator Marcos do Val, on December 8, 2022, there was no talk about listening or recording equipment;

“That, after the meeting, without being able to specify the date, he received a message from Marcos do Val where the senator forwarded a print of the message, originally sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, as per subitem XII of RAPJ nº 05/2023;

“That, in that message, Senator Marcos do Val told Minister Alexandre de Moraes that the President would not be doing anything wrong, but that Daniel Silveira would be trying to convince him to proceed with the execution of some plan;

“That, for this reason, the declarant replied “something crazy”, since he had not understood the message, according to sub-item XVI of RAPK No. 05/2023, transcribed below:

“Good evening, Minister! Sorry to bother you on your break. I just landed in my state, I won’t return to Brasilia until next Tuesday. But I need to advance a part of the meeting that I consider of a high degree of importance. Who is making all the moves with the aim of taking him to the loss of the role of Minister and even being arrested, is the DS. PR is not making any moves in that direction. The DS who is trying to convince him, telling the PR that I would be able to acquire the fundamental parts for the mission to be a success (…)”

“That the declarant claims that he found the message to be pointless;

“Who believes that this message was forwarded by the senator, in order to mitigate the political distress that it would have with the declarant, due to the various contradictory versions published and broadcast about these facts;

“That the defense records that it did not have access to the entirety of the material produced in this investigation, noting, even, that the testimony of Mr. Daniel Silveira was only made available minutes before the president’s testimony.”