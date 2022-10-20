Sergio Moro cited speech about the PT’s release in a book; president denied statement and said he did not read the work

The president Jair Bolsonaro denied this Wednesday (19.Oct.2022) having celebrated the release of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), unlike the former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) stated in his book “Against the corruption system”, released in 2021.

“There is no point in me celebrating Lula’s dismissal”, said Bolsonaro. In the book, the former judge said that the president celebrated the PT’s release because he thought that Lula’s departure from prison could benefit him in the 2022 elections.

“The president did nothing. [para reverter a decisão do STF]. And, in fact, what we knew is that Planalto, the president, celebrated when Lula was released, in 2019, because he understood that it benefited him electorally. So it didn’t work to keep running in 2nd instance. Even at the time, his son tweeted about his execution on Twitter and the president ordered it to be deleted. It was such an embarrassing episode.”said Moro at the time.

In an interview with the website the antagonistBolsonaro highlighted not having read Moro’s book. “This story of me celebrating, if it’s in the book, which I haven’t read, Mr. Sergio Moro was completely wrong”he said.

In addition, the chief executive said he was aware of the risks of Lula’s release from prison. The ex-president’s release was authorized by Judge Danilo Pereira Júnior, of the 12th Federal Court of Curitiba. The decision was based on the interpretation of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that prohibited the arrest immediately after conviction in the 2nd Instance.

In early 2021, the Supreme Court overturned Lula’s convictions in the cases tried by Moro in Curitiba, considering that this was not the correct forum. The cases were sent to the Federal Court in Brasília.

When questioned, Bolsonaro confirmed that he had called Moro so that the former Minister of Justice could attend the debate against Lula held by the Ministry of Justice. bandon Sunday (16.Oct.2022).

The chief executive said he had put into practice the former minister’s suggestions in the program, such as mentioning the Lava Jato operation and corruption scandals as arguments against the PT.

yo-yo relationship

After the result of the 1st round of the elections, Bolsonaro said that he considers his differences with Sergio Moro to be over. He denied havingaccounts to settle”. He praised the former minister of his government, elected senator from Paraná. The former judge announced that he will support the Chief Executive in the 2nd round against former President Lula.

“Everything is over and from now on it’s a new relationship. He obviously thinks about Brazil and wants to do a good job for his country and for his State. The past is from the past, it has no accounts to settle. We have to understand each other more and more to better serve our homeland,” Bolsonaro told journalists at the Planalto Palace.

Moro was Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government for 1 year and 3 months, but left the post in April 2020 after accusing the president of trying to interfere with the Federal Police.

After Moro’s resignation, Bolsonaro directed several criticisms of the former minister. In December 2021, the president stated that he “went out the back door” of his government and called him “clown”, “liar” and “characterless”.

The former minister also criticized the president. At the launch of his book, Moro gave a speech filled with reports about the Lava Jato operation, excerpts in a political campaign tone, ironies to Bolsonaro and defense of his work at the Ministry of Justice.

“They ask if you voted for Bolsonaro as if you were guilty, an accomplice to a crime”said. “Rest assured, the mistake was followed by more than 50 million Brazilians”.

Moro tried to make a candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic viable. He left Podemos for União Brasil, but he did not get support in the party to maintain his pre-campaign for president. After deciding to run for the Senate for Paraná, Moro returned to ally himself with Bolsonaro in his campaign. “We have a common enemy”, he said in his campaign in reference to the rejection of the PT and Lula.