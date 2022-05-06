President said he had not talked to the agency; CIA says it asked him not to interfere in election

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied having received recommendations on the elections from CIA (United States Intelligence Agency) President William Burns. The statement was given this Thursday (May 5, 2022), during the live of the Chief Executive, on his YouTube channel.

According to the news agency Reuters, the CIA director told senior Brazilian government officials that Bolsonaro should stop questioning the legitimacy of the Brazilian electoral system. The conversation would have been in July 2021.

The president stated that it would be “extremely inelegant” a CIA chief to come to Brazil to “make a message”classifying the report as a lie to “to create a narrative planted outside Brazil when the Armed Forces were invited to participate in the electoral process”.

The minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), General Augusto Heleno, also participated in the live broadcast and confirmed that he had met with members of the CIA in July, but to exchange experiences on the area of ​​intelligence and not on the elections.

“This conversation about elections never happened”said Heleno, who called the report “fake news”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

According to Reuterstwo people stated that the request was made during an intimate meeting to “closed doors”. A 3rd person told the outlet that the order was fulfilled, but is not sure if Burns was the author of the message.

Burns is the highest-ranking US official to have met with President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia since Biden was elected. The GSI minister, Augusto Heleno, and Alexandre Ramagem, who at the time was in charge of ABIN (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), would also have participated in the meeting.

In 2021, Bolsonaro criticized the electoral system at least 23 times. The number includes allegations of alleged fraud in past disputes, mentions of “weirds” conducted abroad and examples of votes “clean” that Brazil should follow. The occasions when the Chief Executive used the word “fraud” synonymous with election without a printed vote.