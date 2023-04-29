Defense also presented a photo of the former president with hospital clothes and a medical report that indicated the use of the drug

Defending the Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) delivered to the PF (Federal Police) a document with images that seek to prove that he was under the effect of morphine when he made a Publication on social media in January questioning the election of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Bolsonaro testified to the PF for about two hours on Wednesday (26.Apr.2023), in Brasília, about the case in the investigation that investigates intellectual authors of the 8 de Janeiro. In the documents handed over to the police, the ex-president’s lawyers attached a photo of Bolsonaro admitted to a hospital in the United States, as well as a medical report and prescription prescribing the use of morphine for January 9, the day before the post. Here’s the full of the deposition (24.9 MB).

Here are the documents presented by the defense and obtained by the Power360:

Photo of Bolsonaro at the AdventHealth Celebration hospital, in the USA:

Medical prescription (in English):

According to the defense, Bolsonaro intended to send the publication to a private group on WhatsApp, but got confused and shared it on Facebook. The document states that the former president is in the habit of sending “posts that interest you to your private WhatsApp for later viewing”.

“By double-clicking the share option, the video will appear in posts on your own Facebook page”says the stuff.

The publication was made on the night of Tuesday (Jan 10), the same day that Bolsonaro was discharged and left the hospital in Orlando where he had been hospitalized since January 9 after experiencing intestinal discomfort.

O post published by Bolsonaro is an excerpt from an interview with Felipe Gimenez, attorney for Mato Grosso do Sul. It was initially posted by Maria Leal, who claims to be a resident of Vitória da Conquista (Bahia) and a supporter of Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday (April 26), when leaving the PF after the testimony, Bolsonaro’s advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, reinforced the thesis that the former president was under the influence of medication.

“At no point did the president make any value judgments about the content of the video. The president reiterated any and all anti-democratic acts, which aim to generate instability in the democratic order and this is recorded in today’s testimony”, said Wajngarten.

Watch (1min38s):