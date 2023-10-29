Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 17:01

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reported this Sunday, 29, that he had accidentally deleted his new channel on WhatsApp and, as a result, lost more than 81 thousand followers.

“I don’t know how to use new internet tools properly and I ended up, by mistake, deleting our new WhatsApp channel that brought more than 81 thousand followers and information every day”, he wrote, on X (formerly Twitter).

The former president explained that it is not possible to recover the channel and, therefore, he will restart the task. He then released the link to the new channel, which at 4:28 pm this Sunday already had 5 thousand followers.