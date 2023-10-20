Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/19/2023 – 21:41

The sentence has already become final after conviction in the second instance, which means that the former president can no longer appeal and will have to pay a fine of R$50,000 for an action filed by the Union of Journalists of SP. Former president Jair Bolsonaro was convicted definitively pay collective compensation for moral damages of R$50,000 for a series of attacks on journalists during his mandate.

In April 2021, the Union of Journalists of the State of São Paulo took action against Bolsonaro, listing 175 attacks made by the former president in 2020 alone. The entity assesses that the then president’s stance encouraged his supporters to harass the press.

The conviction in the first instance took place in June 2022 at the 24th Civil Court of São Paulo. At the time, judge Tamara Hochgreb Matos considered that the former president exceeded the limits of freedom of expression by offending the reputation and subjective honor of journalists. The stipulated fine was R$100,000.

The former president’s defense appealed to the second instance, and in May of this year, the 4th Private Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) upheld the conviction, but reduced the fine to R$50,000. . The defense did not present new appeals and the conviction has already become final, which means that Bolsonaro can no longer appeal.

The source of the complaint was the report Violence against Journalists and Press Freedom in Brazil, by the National Federation of Journalists, which mentions a series of homophobic attacks, insults, attacks on women journalists during interviews and even the threat of physical aggression against a professional.

The fine of R$50,000 will be donated to the São Paulo State Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights.

“Hate, contempt and intolerance” against the press

“By offending the reputation and subjective honor of journalists, insinuating that women can only get a scoop if they seduce someone, using homophobic jokes and xenophobic comments, vulgar and profanity expressions, and worse, threatening and encouraging their supporters to attacking journalists, the defendant expresses, with verbal violence, his hatred, contempt and intolerance against press professionals, disqualifying and despising them”, says the sentence.

According to the decision, the former president’s stance “constitutes a clear practice of hate speech, and evidently goes beyond all limits of constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression”.

