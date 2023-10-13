Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 21:58

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) complained about the decisions that condemned some of his supporters for the coup acts of January 8, said he hoped they would be free quickly, and said that if he had continued as President of the Republic these arrests would not have happened. The statements were made this Thursday, 12th, in an act in defense of life in Chapecó, Santa Catarina.

Bolsonaro began talking about the topic when dealing with the case of a supporter who received him at the location wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, a restrictive measure alternative to prison applied to the majority of those investigated for the coup acts of January 8th.

“It broke my heart when a lady in her early 40s showed me her ankle. An electronic ankle bracelet. Something that really shocks us. Because of the violence, because of the cruelty of how they treated these people,” she said.

The former president said that “some made a mistake in invading public buildings”, but added that “the penalties are far from what was presented” against them.

“We must, if we want to live in democracy, respect the law, respect due legal process, individualize each person’s conduct and not wholesale. By wanting to do justice, we commit a great injustice to our country,” he said.

Former president says if he were in office he still wouldn’t let this happen

The former president also said that if he had been in office “this would not have happened”. Due to the separation of Powers in Brazil, however, the trial and conviction of defendants is the responsibility of the Judiciary and not the Executive.

“(I wanted) to tell you that if I had continued as President you can be sure that all this would not have happened.” said Bolsonaro, adding that he hopes that “this will be undone soon and that these people will be free from the ankle bracelet, as well as those who were sentenced to up to 17 years in prison will be free from that penalty too”.

At the event, which was also attended by governor Jorginho Mello, Bolsonaro showed solidarity with the population of Santa Catarina who are facing the tragedy of the rains, as well as Israel, due to the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

Trials began in September and continue at the STF

In September, the STF began trying the first defendants in the attacks on January 8th. The first three convicted were Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro, Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira and Thiago de Assis Mathar. The first two received 17 years in prison, while the last was sentenced to 14 years. These cases were decided in the physical plenary of the Court. Among the crimes attributed to them are armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage through violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substances, and deterioration of listed property.

In addition to them, three other defendants were sentenced in a virtual plenary trial, to sentences ranging from 12 to 17 years in prison. Two other trials, with a majority for conviction, were suspended and sent to the physical plenary, after a highlight presented by minister André Mendonça. Currently, six more cases are being analyzed by the Court.

The majority of those accused of participating in January 8th can conclude a non-prosecution agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). According to the PGR, 1,125 defendants are entitled to the agreement. To do this, they need to confess to crimes and commit to paying fines, in addition to providing services to the community, stopping using social media and even participating in a course on democracy. As a result, your processes would be suspended.