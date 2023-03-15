Senate wants information about Landulpho Alves negotiations; will find out if there is a relationship with the jewelry case

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) manifested itself in its twitter profile on the sale of Rlam (Refinaria Landulpho Alves) to Mubadala Capitalan investment fund from Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, held in 2021.

The CTFC (Transparency, Inspection and Control Commission) of the Senate approved this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) 3 requests for information about the negotiations. The objective is to determine whether there is a relationship between the jewels donated to Bolsonaro by the Saudi Arabian government and the delivery of the refinery.

The former president stated that the previous governments of Lula and Dilma delivered the Brazilian state-owned company with a debt of R$ 900 billion. “Unlike Bolsonaro, with a profit of BRL 190 billion in 2022”wrote in the tweet.

“The TCU monitored and approved the sale of the Bahia refinery to the Arabs”, completed. read the full (3 MB) from the report of the Federal Court of Auditors.

A Petrobrasthe Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must provide clarifications to the Senate.

Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, completed the purchase of Landulpho Alves, in Bahia, on November 30, 2021. For it, it paid Petrobras US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 10.1 billion at the exchange rate at the time) . Today, the refinery is called Mataripe.

At the time, Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies on Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) calculated that the development was sold for half of its market value – estimated at between US$ 3 billion and US$ 4 billion.

Bolsonaro’s statement comes after the approval of requests for investigation into the Landulpho Alves transaction. Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), newly elected president of the CTFC, wants to establish an investigation with the help of TCU technicians in the investigation.

“It is much easier for you to bring a R$ 16.5 million necklace than to bring 3 million euros in a briefcase”, said Aziz.

Although neighbors, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are different countries. Both are governed by monarchies.

“The company that bought the refinery is from the United Arab Emirates. A information I have is that Saudi Arabia also participates in a fund of this company”, said Aziz.

Landulpho Alves is located in the municipality of São Francisco do Conde (BA). Serves the São Francisco do Conde, Candeias, Jequié and Itabuna hubs. It has a processing capacity of up to 321,000 barrels of oil per day, which represented 14.5% of Petrobras’ production capacity. It also refined LPG, gasoline and other products.