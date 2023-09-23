Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 11:20

Bolsonaro businessman Marcos Soares Moreira, defendant in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for involvement in the coup acts on January 8, was arrested again this Saturday, 23, in Espírito Santo.

The preventive detention was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, because the businessman failed to comply with precautionary measures imposed when he gained provisional freedom. The decision points out that he acted with ‘total disregard for justice’.

“The possibility of reinstating the arrest order was expressly stated in the decision that replaced custody with various precautionary measures,” wrote the minister. “The news that the accused failed to comply with the precautionary measure imposed on him upon the granting of provisional release constitutes sufficient reason for the decree of arrest.”

Although he was banned from using social media, Marcos Moreira published a video on TikTok with new attacks on STF ministers. He called the magistrates ‘thugs, criminals, scoundrels and corrupt’.

“I’m not afraid. For me, it doesn’t matter whether I’m here or inside (the prison). But I will never bow down to you bandits who have the power of the pen in their hands, but are bandits. Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, all of you are bandits, bums. You want to arrest me, you can arrest me. Send the PCC, which you support”, she states in the recording.

The businessman was on the list of defendants who could conclude a non-criminal prosecution agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Whoever opts for the agreement will need to comply with some clauses, such as paying a fine and participating in a course on democracy, and in exchange the criminal action over January 8th will be closed. With the new attacks, the agreement with the businessman could be compromised.