PF says that the pre-candidate for Rio’s Mayor acted to protect the former president’s family while he was head of the agency

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reinforced, this Friday (12.Jul.2024), its support for the candidacy of the former head of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Alexandre Ramagem for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro. The support is reiterated shortly after the launch of the 4th phase of the operation that investigates the alleged “parallel Abin”.

“I will be in Rio from Thursday to Saturday next week. Ramagem will be with me”said the former Chief Executive in an interview with CNN.

The report by the PF (Federal Police) investigating the case points to the existence of an audio recording allegedly recorded by Ramagem in an attempt to investigate auditors from the Federal Revenue Service. The aim was to shield the senator. Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in the case of “rachadinhas”.

The 1 hour and 8 minute recording was reportedly made during a meeting with former President Bolsonaro, the then Chief Minister of GSI (Institutional Security Office) Augusto Heleno and “possibly” a lawyer for Flávio.

At the meeting, held on August 25, 2020, alleged irregularities committed by Federal Revenue auditors in the preparation of the Tax Intelligence Report that led to the investigation against Flávio Bolsonaro were discussed.

“In this audio, it is possible to identify Alexandre Ramagem’s actions indicating, in short, that it would be necessary to institute administrative proceedings against the revenue auditors with the aim of nullifying the investigation, as well as removing some auditors from their respective positions”states the document delivered to the STF (Federal Court of Justice).

At the time, as shown in a report by Poder360Senator Flávio Bolsonaro suspected irregular practices by the Federal Revenue Service in a report of accounting information and requested an investigation by the GSI and Abin. On the same date cited by the PF, those present met outside the official public agenda to discuss the matter.

Furthermore, the PF says that “according to open sources”the actions discussed in the audio came to fruition, “which is why it is evidence that corroborates the actions of the parallel structure in the interests of the political nucleus“.

The PF’s representation with evidence of crimes is part of the investigation that looks into the illegal use of a geolocation system by Abin employees. According to the investigations, First Mile would have been used to monitor STF ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Roberto Barroso, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and journalists.

OTHER SIDE

In a note, Flávio said he did not have “no relation” with Abin. “The release of this type of document, on the eve of the elections, only has the objective of harming Alexandre Ramagem’s candidacy for mayor of Rio de Janeiro”says the senator.

O Poder360 contacted Alexandre Ramagem’s advisors and Jair Bolsonaro’s defense, but received no response. The space remains open for future demonstrations.